Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $961.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

