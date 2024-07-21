Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADI. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $231.22 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

