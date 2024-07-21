Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target at $127.50

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $812,644,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after buying an additional 3,874,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

