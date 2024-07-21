Analysts Set Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target at $14.19

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.96.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
