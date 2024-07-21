Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $159.65

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $138.86 on Thursday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

