Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $46.41

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Endava by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.