Analysts Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $8.90

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $951.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,469,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 571,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 555,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

