Analysts Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $13.50

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immuneering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immuneering Trading Down 2.6 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immuneering stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering Co. ( NASDAQ:IMRX Free Report ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Immuneering worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.