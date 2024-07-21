Analysts Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price at $59.17

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXT. Northland Securities lowered Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

