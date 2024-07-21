Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $155.86

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.23.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $138.47 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $103.12 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

