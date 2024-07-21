Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rambus by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,549,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 556,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. Rambus has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

