Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$55.56

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.56.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

TC Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE TRP opened at C$56.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.60. The company has a market cap of C$58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$56.49.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

