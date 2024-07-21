Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $175.88

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

