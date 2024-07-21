Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $45.84

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.72.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

