Analyzing CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) & Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $16.00 million 0.63 $3.10 million ($0.02) -2.79 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.03 million ($0.52) -4.19

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -20.38% -102.29% -34.76% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.96% -50.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CV Sciences and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CV Sciences and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 137.00%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats CV Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers. It is also developing cannabinoids intended to treat medical indications, including CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

