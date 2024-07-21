Analyzing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenvue has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and Kenvue’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.69 $595.64 million N/A N/A Kenvue $15.44 billion 2.26 $1.66 billion $0.78 23.40

Profitability

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

This table compares Natura &Co and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48% Kenvue 9.63% 21.06% 8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 1 7 6 0 2.36

Kenvue has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kenvue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kenvue beats Natura &Co on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.