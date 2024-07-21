Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,145,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,965,000 after purchasing an additional 138,738 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,752,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,993,000 after purchasing an additional 277,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
