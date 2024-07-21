Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.94) to GBX 2,100 ($27.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.20) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.47) to GBX 2,590 ($33.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 3,100 ($40.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.86).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,246 ($29.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,469.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,157.17. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,477.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.95) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,176.32). Insiders purchased a total of 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051 over the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

