APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank increased its position in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $32.01 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.