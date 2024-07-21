APA (NASDAQ:APA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.18.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. APA has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,593,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

