Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,874,000 after buying an additional 93,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,571,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1,240.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 232,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 214,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $39.08 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

