Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 400.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

