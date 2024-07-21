Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aramark by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 546,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 55,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $75,477,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

