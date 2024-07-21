Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Up 0.4 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.