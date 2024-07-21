Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.01

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.01 and traded as low as $90.64. Arkema shares last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 7,998 shares traded.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.7363 per share. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.