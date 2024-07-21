Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Arrow Exploration Trading Up 5.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
