Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,417,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $245.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $259.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.74.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

