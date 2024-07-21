Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $179.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 221.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 137.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $16,478,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

