Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.99

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.99 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 283.45 ($3.68). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.62), with a volume of 433,747 shares trading hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,600.03). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

