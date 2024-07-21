Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 16,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

