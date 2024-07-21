Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AGO stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.