AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.