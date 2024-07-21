Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

