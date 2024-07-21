Avangrid (AGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGR stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

