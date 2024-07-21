Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $175.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.11.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

