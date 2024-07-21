Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

