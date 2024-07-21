Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $527,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

