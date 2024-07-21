Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,034.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $61.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

