Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 767 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.79.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

