B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 6.3%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 1,363,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 202,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

B90 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.40 million, a PE ratio of -152.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.83.

Insider Activity at B90

In related news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £990 ($1,283.88). In related news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £990 ($1,283.88). Also, insider Mark Rosman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($778.11). 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

