Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) versus Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arrow Financial $191.68 million 2.55 $30.08 million $1.72 17.05

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Arrow Financial 14.34% 7.89% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Arrow Financial pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. The company also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; retirement plans; college planning services; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; special needs and disability trusts; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, and digital payments. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals, as well as pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.