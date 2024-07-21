BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 24.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,860. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.