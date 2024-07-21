Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.43

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $8.81. Bankinter shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 569 shares traded.

Bankinter Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

