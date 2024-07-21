Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Banner Stock Down 0.6 %

BANR opened at $58.16 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,301,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,934,000 after buying an additional 62,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,940,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 70,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

