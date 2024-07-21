Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

