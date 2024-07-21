Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,818,511.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,818,511.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,480,423. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

