Bey Douglas LLC Sells 986 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bey Douglas LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.2% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

