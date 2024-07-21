Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,459.37

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,459.37 ($57.83) and traded as low as GBX 4,055 ($52.59). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,175 ($54.14), with a volume of 3,470 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,284.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,459.87. The stock has a market cap of £217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,561.35 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,552 ($59.03) per share, with a total value of £500.72 ($649.36). Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

