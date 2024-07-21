Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $392.80 or 0.00586514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and $198.95 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,971.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00069952 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,735,872 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

