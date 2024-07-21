BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

BJRI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $847.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

